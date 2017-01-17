TSCRA News Release: Tennessee Man Arrested and Charged with 18 Counts of Theft

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

January 17, 2017

Contact: Laramie Adams

Cell: 512-922-7328

Blanco, Texas – A Hendersonville, Tenn. man was arrested Friday and charged with 18 counts of theft after scamming multiple victims in Blanco County, Texas and across the United States by selling electronic cattle ear tags and not delivering the product to the victims.

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger Mike Barr led the investigation. TSCRA Special Ranger Wayne Goodman and Hendersonville, Tenn. Sheriff’s Department Det. Sgt. Jim Vaughn assisted.

According to Barr, the suspect, Timothy Michael Evans, 50, made up a company called “Cattle Traxx” and used a website and social media to fraudulently sell electronic ear tags to a victim in Blanco County, Texas. The victim said he never received the ear tags he purchased and Evans continuously made excuses for the delay in delivering the product.

The investigation revealed Evans made up a fake company and charged 29 victims in Texas and across the U.S. for the ear tags, but he never planned to deliver the product. The ear tags Evans promoted never existed. The suspect also scammed multiple news publications by failing to pay invoices for advertisements he placed to promote his fake product.

Barr worked with Vaughn to locate Evans by tracking the suspect’s computer IP address. Vaughn arrested Evans Friday, and the suspect was charged with 14 counts of theft over $1,000 and 4 counts of theft over $10,000. Evans is currently being held in the Summer County Tenn. Jail on a $10,000 bond. The suspect is awaiting his criminal court date set for Jan. 20, 2017.

“Scamming ranchers is a crime we take very seriously, and I am pleased we were able to arrest this suspect,” said Barr. “I appreciate everyone who helped with this investigation and look forward to seeking justice for the many victims who were taken advantage of through fraud and theft.”

###

TSCRA has 30 special rangers stationed strategically throughout Texas and Oklahoma who have in-depth knowledge of the cattle industry and are trained in all facets of law enforcement. All are commissioned as Special Rangers by the Texas Department of Public Safety and/or the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

TSCRA is a 140-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, but throughout the Southwest.