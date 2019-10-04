TSCRA Legislative Update: Meetings with staffers and a big ranch gathering

After a hectic week at TSCRA’s Policy Conference in San Antonio, and a landmark Japanese trade deal announcement, this week seems quiet by comparison.

TSCRA government and public affairs staff were back in Austin and meeting with Texas legislative staffers on a variety of issues.

Government and public affairs staff also traveled to Fredericksburg for TSCRA’s largest ranch gathering of the year. More than 500 attendees heard an update on the numerous issues facing Texas ranchers and the work being done TSCRA staff and leaders. Thank you to everyone who made it out!

