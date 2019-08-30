TSCRA Legislative Roundup: Gatherings and possible new deal with Japan

TSCRA government affairs staff were at multiple ranch gatherings this week to update attendees on the latest from Austin and Washington, D.C. Be sure to check out tscra.org/events to find a gathering near you so that you can get the scoop. President Trump announced an ag trade deal with Japan during the G-7 Summit earlier this week. Though details have not been made public, we excited at the prospect of eliminating or reducing the 38.5% tariff that Japan places on U.S. beef. TSCRA will continue to monitor and engage in the process as more details are released.

