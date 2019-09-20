TSCRA Legislative Roundup, 9-20-19: Imelda and USMCA,

TSCRA government and public affairs staff are working closely with government agencies and other industry groups in response to the flooding caused by Tropical Storm Imelda in Southeast Texas. Be sure to visit tscra.org and follow us on social media for updates.

The push to pass the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement (USMCA) continues. How important is USMCA to agriculture? This week every living Secretary of Agriculture since Ronald Reagan – Republican and Democrat – joined in urging congress to pass the trade agreement as quickly as possible. You can read the full release from USDA here.

In case you missed it, our friends Colin Woodall and Ethan Lane have taken on new roles at the National Cattleman’s Beef Association (NCBA). Colin will take over as CEO and Ethan will move up to take Colin’s former position as vice president of government affairs. Congrats gentlemen!