TSCRA Govt Affairs Roundup: Voting, eminent domain and water issues

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Every election is important, but this year’s may be the most pivotal of our lifetime! Be sure to check out voting recommendations from the TSCRA PAC here.

Monday, TSCRA helped to host an eminent domain landowner meeting in Fredericksburg on the Permian Highway Pipeline, a 42-inch natural gas line that will cross south of Fredericksburg on its route from the Permian Basin to Katy. Attorney Jim Bradbury headlined the meeting and gave attendees information on what to expect, property owner rights and some of the common mistakes and misconceptions that occur in the eminent domain process. The highly-attended meeting also included information on TSCRA’s eminent domain reform efforts.

Thursday TSCRA staff and leaders met with Texas Water Development Board Chairman Peter Lake. The meeting provided an opportunity for a wide-ranging discussion of water issues that face ranchers and landowners across Texas.

Last week staff also met with Anna Wildeman, the deputy assistant administrator for the EPA Office of Water to discuss nutrient loading with Texas livestock groups.