TSCRA Govt Affairs Roundup: Early voting, eminent domain reform and hours of service regs

TSCRA leaders and staff continue to engage with political candidates ahead of the 2018 General Election. Early voting in Texas begins Monday. Every election is important, but this year’s may be the most pivotal of our lifetime! Visit www.votetexas.gov for more election information, and be sure to check out voting recommendations from the TSCRA PAC here.

TSCRA continued this week to meet with Texas House and Senate members and staff to discuss the path forward for eminent domain reform. The need to eliminate abuse by private entities who use eminent domain for their own profit has been a longtime priority for TSCRA and is likely to be a significant issue for the upcoming Texas Legislative Session. Be sure to contact your state legislators to share your support for meaningful reform and share the story of how eminent domain has impacted you.

Last week TSCRA signed onto a joint letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration on Hours of Service regulations for livestock haulers. As part of the continuing dialogue on the issue, livestock groups this week submitted a petition to the Department of Transportation requesting additional Hours of Service flexibility. You can view the full petition here.