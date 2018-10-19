TSCRA Crime Watch: Ranch truck with hopper feeder stolen in Central Texas

TSCRA Special Ranger Hal Dumas, District 21, reports the theft of a ranch truck from a property in Burleson County. On Oct. 18 a thief or thieves stole a 2017 red single cab Ford 3500 flatbed truck, Texas license plate KFP9154. The truck has a red over white trip Hopper feeder mounted on the black bed. Also taken were two 30-30 rifles, a 223 rifle, a dart gun and miscellaneous ranch tools. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Dumas at 979-828-5832 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 888-830-2333.