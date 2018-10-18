TSCRA Crime Watch: Bulls missing in far West Texas

TSCRA Special Ranger Clay McKinney, District 18 in West Texas, reports two bulls missing from the Foster Ranch in Hudspeth County. The bulls – one black and one red — were reported missing on Sept. 25, 2018. They have a backward L F Bar brand on the left side, an over bit notch on the left ear and a number 4 (year brand) on the right hip. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Special Ranger McKinney at 432-448-9367 or Operation Cow Thief tipline at 888-830-2333.