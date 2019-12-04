TSCRA applauds Japan’s approval of trade agreement

FORT WORTH, Texas — Robert McKnight, Jr., president of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) issued the following statement in response to the Japanese Diet’s final passage of a bilateral trade agreement with the United States:

“We applaud Japan’s final passage of the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement and look forward to its implementation on January 1, 2020. Japan is already the top export market for U.S. beef, and the new agreement will continue to build upon the robust relationship between American ranchers and Japanese consumers.”

“We sincerely thank everyone who was involved in securing this landmark agreement, especially U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chief Agricultural Negotiator Gregg Doud.”

###

TSCRA’s statement on the announcement of the U.S.-Japan Trade agreement can be found here.

Additional information on the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement provisions on beef can be found on the U.S. Trade Representatives website here.

