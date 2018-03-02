TSCRA Applauds Doud Confirmation

FORT WORTH, Texas — Richard Thorpe, president of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) issued the following statement following the United States Senate’s confirmation of Gregg Doud as Chief Agricultural Negotiator for the United States Trade Representative (USTR). The confirmation comes as the seventh round of NAFTA talks continue in Mexico.

“We applaud the United States Senate confirmation of Gregg Doud as the Chief Agricultural Negotiator for the U.S. Trade Representative. As NAFTA negotiations continue, it is vital for agriculture to have a seat at the table to protect duty-free market access for U.S. beef in Mexico and Canada. I am confident that Gregg will be a strong ally for U.S. ranchers in those negotiations and will also advocate for new trade agreements with other international partners to reduce tariffs on American beef.”

