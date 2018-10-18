Time to evacuate cattle from low-lying areas﻿

If you have cattle in low lying areas, particularly along river basins, please move your livestock to higher ground now! We have received reports of stranded cattle from the Texas Animal Health Commission, which leads Texas' animal response efforts to natural disasters. Those cattle are along the Trinity River in Walker County, but many rivers may be prone to flooding as recent rain runoff makes its way to the Gulf of Mexico. TSCRA Special Rangers are working with state and local authorities to assist in response efforts, and we will continue to provide updates as we receive them. Please stay safe!