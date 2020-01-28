Three ways to get animals out of your attic

It’s that time of year when raccoons or squirrels may take up residence in your attic. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department offer three things you can do to persuade them to leave:

Put lights with high wattage bulbs in the attic and leave them on for three nights. Soak rags in ammonia OR vinegar, and scatter them in the attic. Put a radio in the attic and play loud music for at least a few hours a day and night.

It’s very possible your attic resident is there to have babies. Once you’re sure the animal and its young have moved out, close up their attic entry holes. If you don’t, another animal will move in. The Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Coalition has more tips for dealing with attic animals.

