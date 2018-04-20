Three Indicted for Clay County Cattle Theft

HENRIETTA, Texas — Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Rangers today announced the indictment of three individuals in a cattle theft case from 2017. The indictments are the result of an investigation led by TSCRA Special Ranger John Bradshaw.

Brandt Beasley, 38, Shannon Boles, 51, and Ayden Milam, 20, were each named in the indictments handed down on January 16, 2018.

The case began in Aug. 2017 when a Clay County rancher contacted Bradshaw to report several missing cattle. Initially it was not known whether the cattle were stolen or had simply gotten out of the pasture. As the investigation progressed it was discovered that a lock had been tampered with, which along with other evidence, suggested that the cattle were indeed stolen.

Not long after, investigators were contacted by an individual who had spoken with Milam. In the conversation, Milam reportedly confessed to having stolen the cattle along with Beasley. It was believed the cattle had then been sold at a Wichita Falls livestock auction barn. Upon further investigation, Bradshaw was able to confirm that the cattle were sold at Wichita Livestock, and also identified Boles as playing a role.

Arrest warrants were issued for the trio, who were each subsequently captured. Beasley was arrested by Archer County Sheriff’s Deputies, Boles by Burkburnett police officers and Milam by Clay County Sheriff’s Deputies. Each was booked and later released on a $50,000 bond, except Beasley who remains in custody at the Clay County Jail as of writing. They now face charges of Theft of Livestock, a third-degree felony. If convicted they can each expect a sentence of 2-10 years in prison, and possible fines and restitution.

“As in this case, information from the public is often vital in solving crimes like cattle theft,” said Bradshaw. “I encourage everyone to stay vigilant and contact their local TSCRA Special Ranger if they see or hear of suspicious activity.”

TSCRA and Bradshaw offered their thanks the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Clay County Sheriff’s Investigator Jody Povaldo, the Archer County Sheriff’s Department and the Burkburnett Police Department for their assistance with the case.

