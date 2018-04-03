Thomas Jefferson Johnson

Thomas Jefferson Johnson, 83, of Weatherford, died Feb. 12, 2018. Johnson was born on October 4, 1934, in Oklahoma City, Okla., to M.L. and Emily Johnson. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army where he earned his GED. He studied at Texas Christian University before earning his bachelor’s degree at the University of Wisconsin. He was well read in the literary classics, listened to classical music and enjoyed opera. He was an avid historian and loved American, Texas, and Civil War history.

Johnson was a member of the Civil War Round Table. He had a love of horses and was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association, and National Cutting Horse Association. Johnson also enjoyed raising purebred Jack Russell Terriers. His horses, Angus cattle, and Jack Russell dogs can be found throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters; Frank, Mary, Lewis, Wanda, and Aileen.

Johnson is survived by his wife, Rachel; a son, Jeff (Zaida) Johnson; grandchildren, Rowan and Maia Johnson; siblings, Elsie (Clem) McGregor, Elva Wylie, Jerry (June) Johnson, and Johnny (Mary) Johnson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Published in the April 2018 Issue of The Cattleman Magazine