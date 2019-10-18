The market always finds a way

The saying goes, a grossly overbought or oversold market always finds a reason to correct. Friday’s reason for the CME cattle big sell-off, or at least one of them, appears to be linked to a photo of a burnt out building, allegedly a part of a large packing plant operation in Kansas that saw an explosion in a small building that was, according to a company statement, part of the ‘protein facility’. The accident halted slaughter operations Thursday, Friday and Saturday and fab operations Friday and Saturday. The photo appeared to show extensive damage. Some expect the plant to reopen Monday and others fear it will be a week from Monday. Talk is this plant will take the opportunity of the shutdown to clean coolers. –The Beef https://www.thebeefread.com/2019/10/18/a-market-always-finds-a-reason/