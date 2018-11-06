The Life & Times of Charles Goodnight Art Exhibit at the Cattle Raisers Museum

On Nov. 16, the Cattle Raisers Museum will open a new exhibition titled The Life &Times of Charles Goodnight: Art Exhibition by Lee Cable. The collection is a narrative art exhibit depicting highlights on the life of historical Texas icon Charles Goodnight. The exhibition is being underwritten through The Susan Kathleen Black Foundation to celebrate the iconic Texas pioneer.

The exhibition includes 12 beautifully framed original oil paintings depicting highlights of Goodnight’s life in the wild pioneering days of the Texas territory. Artist Lee Cable’s working sketches for each painting will also invite viewers into his process, which includes in-depth historical research as well as the intricacies of painting highly detailed, aesthetically pleasing artwork.

Make sure to visit the Cattle Raisers Museum and The Life & Times of Charles Goodnight: Art Exhibition by Lee Cable while it is on public display from Nov. 16, 2018, through April 22, 2019. The Cattle Raisers Museum is located on the second floor of the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History at 1600 Gendy Street. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from Noon to 5:00 p.m. Admission is $16 for adults and $13 for juniors ages 2-18.

More information for planning your visit can be found at cattleraisersmuseum.org.

A Promise Made, A Promise Kept (2016) Oil 30 x 48 inches