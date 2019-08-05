The benefits of better beef quality for today’s consumers

According to Randy Blach, CEO of the analytics firm CattleFax, the beef industry has a remarkable story to tell about improving beef quality. Currently, there is more beef grading either Choice or Prime than ever before and he says, the market is telling the cattle industry it is willing to pay for that quality. Listen to Oklahoma Farm Report’s Ron Hays interview with Blach to hear more about the industry’s commitment to quality, on last Friday’s Beef Buzz podcast. Read more… 

