The Beef: Massive long liquidation continues

The Beef’s Cassandra Fish reports that CME live cattle futures lost another 3,875 contracts Tuesday as total open interest sinks even lower, down to 343,486 contracts, the lowest since Nov. 4. Cattle have dropped almost 15% of its OI in 9 trading days. It is not an exaggeration to say, get me out selling is over, the market will struggle to find a bottom. Money flow is the dominate market factor. Read more at The Beef…