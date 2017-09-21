Thad Johnson (T.J.) Jarrett

Thad Johnson (T.J.) Jarrett, 80, Del Rio, died July 27. He was born to Edward Virginius and Violet Miers Jarrett and raised in Del Rio. He served in the Air Force Reserve 433rd Troop Carrier Wing, attended both Principia College and the University of Texas at Austin and graduated with a bachelor’s degree. He married Judith Grace Halsell. He served as a board member for several organizations including the Del Rio Wool and Mohair Company, Del Rio Bank and Trust, Foundation Beefmaster Association and on the Tax and Legislation Committee of TSCRA. He was a Texas Sheep and Goat Raisers past president.