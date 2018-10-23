Texas weekly slaughter summary for the week ending Oct. 20, 2018

From the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service weekly slaughter summary for the week ending Oct. 20 in Texas, compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers sold with a lower undertone. Trade activity was light to moderate on moderate demand. Rain across the trading area hampered movement and made for muddy conditions. All hay classes traded fully steady. Movement has been hampered by rainfall across the state. The Panhandle has experienced old man winter early this year along with rainfall which made for muddy conditions but benefited local wheat pastures. The North, East and South rainfall has made getting a 4th cutting difficult. Click on the following link to read the full report (PDF download) Read more…