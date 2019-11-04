Texas Weekly Markets Recap, Nov. 4, 2019

Source: USDA Livestock & Grain Market News | 11-2-19

Feeder steers and heifers sold mostly steady with instances of $5 higher on preconditioned calves going out on wheat. Trade activity was moderate on moderate to good demand. Slaughter cows steady, instances $1 lower. Hay trades were mostly steady to firm on good demand and trading activity. In the Texas High Plains grain markets the bulk of bids were mostly 1 to 3 cents lower on grain sorghum; mostly 6 to 7 cents higher on wheat; mostly 1 cent lower on corn.

Click or tap here to read the full report, including graphs, or see below.