Texas Weekly Market Summary, Dec. 2, 2019

Source: www.ams.usda.gov

Current FOB steers and heifers sold mostly steady to $3 lower. Trade was moderate on moderate to good demand. Receipts are lighter because of the shortened trading week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. No slaughter cows and bulls reported due to Thanksgiving holiday. Hay trades were steady on good demand and moderate to active trading activity. Hay demand is continuing to pick up as feeding demand picks up. In the Texas High Plains grain markets the bulk of bids were mostly 8 cents lower on grain sorghum; 4 to 6 cents lower on wheat; 4 to 6 cents lower on corn.

