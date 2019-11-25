Texas Weekly Market Recap, Nov. 25, 2019

Source: USDA – ESMIS

Steer and heifer calves steady to $6 lower. Few yearling cattle sold mostly steady. Demand moderate for calves as a cold front moved through bringing cold temperatures and rain. Slaughter cows and bulls steady. Trade fairly active. Demand fairly good. Hay trades were steady on good demand and moderate to active trading activity. Hay demand is continuing to pick up as feeding demand picks up. In the Texas High Plains grain markets the bulk of bids were unchanged to 1 cent higher on grain sorghum; 3 to 4 cents higher on wheat; unchanged on corn. 

