Texas Weekly Market Recap, July 1, 2019

Source: USDA Livestock & Grain Market News | July 1, 2019

Week ending June 29, 2019: Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 4.00 higher. Trade was moderate to active on good demand. Temperatures hitting triple digits has dried out the area. Slaughter cows steady to 1.00 lower. Slaughter bulls not well tested. Hay traded mostly weak to 10.00 lower on light to moderate movement. Rain continues to plague hay harvest across the state. Farmers are trying to harvest between thunderstorms. In the Texas High Plains grain markets the bulk of bids were mostly 22 to 36 cents lower on grain sorghum; mostly 11 to 17 cents lower on wheat; mostly 13 to 30 cents lower on corn.

