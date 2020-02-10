Texas Weekly Market Recap, Feb. 10, 2020

Source: USDA Livestock & Grain Market News | Feb. 10, 2020

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers traded mostly steady to instances $3 higher. Trade activity was light on moderate demand. Receipts were curbed by three to five inches of snow and freezing temperatures midweek; moisture gives hope to local wheat pastures. Slaughter cows and bulls mostly steady on a light test. Hay trades were mostly steady to firm. In the Texas High Plains grain markets the bulk of bids were 13 cents higher on grain sorghum; six to ten cents higher on wheat; and two cents higher on corn.

