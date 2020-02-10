Texas Weekly Market Recap, Feb. 10, 2020

Source: USDA Livestock & Grain Market News | Feb. 10, 2020

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers traded mostly steady to instances $3 higher. Trade activity was light on moderate demand. Receipts were curbed by three to five inches of snow and freezing temperatures midweek; moisture gives hope to local wheat pastures. Slaughter cows and bulls mostly steady on a light test. Hay trades were mostly steady to firm. In the Texas High Plains grain markets the bulk of bids were 13 cents higher on grain sorghum; six to ten cents higher on wheat; and two cents higher on corn. 

Click or tap here to download the full report or see below.

LSWTXRECAP

/ Feed & Forage, Market News, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App

Share the Post

Related Posts

Wheat ‘gain or grain’ decision time is now in the Texas High Plains
Houston father and son convicted in attempted cattle theft in Marlin
AVMA applauds introduction of bill to increase access to veterinary care in underserved areas
TSCRA Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Central Texas
TPWD proposes changes to alligator gar regs
AgriLife Research to study prenatal stress impacts in cattle
Changes to fishing regulations for 2018-19 approved
DHS reminds Texans to avoid sick or dead wildlife
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: