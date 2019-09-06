Texas Weekly Hay Report, Sept. 6, 2019

Source: USDA Market News Weekly Texas Hay Report | Aug. 30, 2019

Compared to last report: Hay trades were mostly steady. Hay demand has recovered this week as volatility in the feeder cattle markets have begun to stabilize. Producers are beginning to supplement livestock as range conditions continue to decline in the West, Central, and South regions due to extreme heat and lack of moisture. According to the US Drought Monitor, 37 percent of the state is now classified as moderate to extreme drought compared to less than 1 percent 3 months ago. Trade activity was moderate to good. Prices for hay and pellets quoted per ton except where noted.

The Texas Department of Agriculture has a Hay Hotline set up for buyers and sellers looking for hay or grazing; the number is 1-512-787-9966.

Panhandle/High Plains

Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme: 235.00- 255.00; Good to Premium: 185.00-195.00. Small bales: Delivered: Premium: 264.00-272.00, 8.00-8.25 per bale.

Ground Alfalfa: Delivered to feedlots: Avg 155.00-170.00. Calf 220.00-225.00.

Coastal Bermuda: Large Bales: Delivered: Premium to Supreme: 165.00-200.00. Small Bales: 264.00, 8.00 per bale

Wheat: Large Bales: Delivered: Beardless 135.00-175.00. Rained on 95.00-125.00.

Sorghum: Large Bales: Delivered: 140.00-150.00.

Bluestem: Large Bales: Delivered: 50.00-70.00.

Far West Texas/Trans Pecos

Alfalfa: Small Squares: Delivered local or FOB: Premium to Supreme 290.00-330.00, 10.00-11.00 per bale. Large Squares: FOB: Premium to Supreme 250.00-265.00; Good to Premium 230.00-245.00.

North, Central, and East Texas

Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme 255.00- 260.00. Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Good to Premium 8.00-10.00 per bale. Large Rounds: FOB: Good to Premium 65.00-75.00 per roll.

South Texas

Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Good to Premium 8.00-10.00 per bale; Fair to Good 5.00-8.00 per bale. Large Rounds: FOB and delivered locally: Good to Premium 120.00- 160.00, 60-80.00 per roll; Fair or Grass mix 100.00-110.00, 50.00- 55.00 per roll.

Hay Quality Designation’s physical descriptions

-Supreme: Very early maturity, pre bloom, soft fine stemmed, extra leafy. Factors indicative of very high nutritive content. Hay is excellent color and free of damage.

-Premium: Early maturity, i.e., pre-bloom in legumes and pre head in grass hays, extra leafy and fine stemmed-factors indicative of a high nutritive content. Hay is green and free of damage.

-Good: Early to average maturity, i.e., early to mid-bloom in legumes and early head in grass hays, leafy, fine to medium stemmed, free of damage other than slight discoloration.

-Fair: Late maturity, i.e., mid to late-bloom in legumes, head-in grass hays, moderate or below leaf content, and generally coarse stemmed. Hay may show light damage.

-Utility: Hay in very late maturity, such as mature seed pods in legumes or mature head in grass hays, coarse stemmed. This category could include hay discounted due to excessive damage and heavy weed content or mold. Defects will be identified in market reports when using this category.