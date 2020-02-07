Texas Weekly Hay Report, Feb. 7, 2020

Source: USDA AMS | Feb. 7, 2020

Compared to last week, hay trades are mostly steady to firm. Hay demand in South Texas is very good as drought conditions continue in the region. According to the US Drought Monitor, the Severe to Extreme drought categories in South and East Texas increased from 10.76% to 14.12%. As a result, supplemental feeding in these regions is in full swing, with some producers beginning to cull deeper into their herds to combat the conditions. In the Panhandle and West Texas, the weather has been very mild, which has slowed hay demand as producers are supplementing less than in previous years. The US Drought Monitor reported bands of 2 plus inches of precipitation in North and Central Texas this week. Hay trade has slowed some in these regions as producers are having a hard time loading out customers due to mud.

The Texas Department of Agriculture has a Hay Hotline set up for buyers and sellers looking for hay or grazing; the number is 1-512-787-9966.

Panhandle/High Plains

Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Supreme: 275.00-300.00; Premium: 230.00-260.00; Good: 175.00-190.00; Utility 130.00.

Small bales: Delivered: Premium: 260.00-275.00, 8.00-9.00 per bale.

Ground Alfalfa: Delivered to feedlots: Avg 190.00-196.00. Calf 205.00-210.00.

Coastal Bermuda: Large Bales: Delivered: Premium: 160.00- 180.00 Sorghum: Large Bales: Delivered: Good: 95.00-125.00.

Oat: Large Bales: Delivered: 160.00.

Cotton Burrs: Delivered: 92.00-105.00.

Far West Texas/Trans Pecos

Alfalfa: Small Squares: Delivered local or FOB: Premium to Supreme: 290.00-330.00, 10.00-11.00 per bale.

Large Squares: FOB: Premium to Supreme: 250.00-265.00.

Triticale: Large Rounds: FOB: 65.00 per roll.

North, Central, and East Texas

Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme: 255.00- 270.00, instances 280.00.

Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Premium: 260.00-330.00, 8.00- 10.00 per bale; Good: 200.00-260.00, 6.00-10.00 per bale.

Large Rounds: FOB: Good to Premium: 120.00-140.00, 60.00-70.00 per roll.

South Texas

Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Good to Premium: 260.00- 330.00, 8.00-10.00 per bale; Fair to Good: 165.00-260.00, 5.00-8.00 per bale.

Large Rounds: FOB and delivered locally: Good to Premium: 120.00- 160.00, 60-80.00 per roll; Fair or Grass Mix: 100.00-110.00, 50.00- 55.00 per roll.

Hay Quality Designation’s physical descriptions

-Supreme: Very early maturity, pre bloom, soft fine stemmed, extra leafy. Factors indicative of very high nutritive content. Hay is excellent color and free of damage.

-Premium: Early maturity, i.e., pre-bloom in legumes and pre head in grass hays, extra leafy and fine stemmed-factors indicative of a high nutritive content. Hay is green and free of damage.

-Good: Early to average maturity, i.e., early to mid-bloom in legumes and early head in grass hays, leafy, fine to medium stemmed, free of damage other than slight discoloration.

-Fair: Late maturity, i.e., mid to late-bloom in legumes, head-in grass hays, moderate or below leaf content, and generally coarse stemmed. Hay may show light damage.

-Utility: Hay in very late maturity, such as mature seed pods in legumes or mature head in grass hays, coarse stemmed. This category could include hay discounted due to excessive damage and heavy weed content or mold. Defects will be identified in market reports when using this category.