Texas vesicular stomatitis update, Sept. 6, 2019

Source: Texas Animal Health Commission

Since Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) has received reports of 1 new confirmed case of vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) in Hill County and 1 new suspect case in Hays county. To date, 170 premises in 37 Texas counties have been quarantined for VSV. Currently affected counties include Bell, Collin, Dallas, Ellis, Hays, and Hill counties. Of the 170 premises quarantined, 158 have been released.

What Equine and Cattle Owners Need to Know:

VSV is a viral disease that primarily affects horses and cattle.

In the past decade, southwestern and western states have experienced a number of VSV outbreaks. Outbreaks usually occur during the warmer months, often along waterways.

VSV normally has an incubation period of 2-8 days before the infected animal develops blisters that swell and burst, leaving painful sores. The virus can be transmitted through direct contact with infected animals or by blood-feeding insects.

If VSV is confirmed, infected animals are quarantined for 14 days after clinical signs of lesions are observed. This short-term quarantine helps prevent the movement of animals and the spread of the disease to other premises, fairs or markets.

Strategies for Preventing VSV

Even with the best defensive measures, VSV could infect a herd. However, these tips may help protect livestock:

Control biting flies Keep equine animals stalled or under a roof at night to reduce exposure to flies Keep stalls clean Feed and water stock from their individual buckets Don’t visit a ranch that’s under quarantine for VSV. Wait until the animals have healed

TAHC sends out VSV updates every Friday and all cases will be reported to the Equine Disease Communication Center. For VSV history and past TAHC updates click here. To view the USDA 2019 VSV situation reports click here.

