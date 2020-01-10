Texas Hay Market Report, Jan. 10, 2019

Source: USDA Market News | Jan. 10, 2019

Hay trades are mostly steady to firm. Feeding demand has continued to pick up as supplemental feeding is in full swing in most regions. Hay quality continues to be the largest determiner on price. There is still a lot of streaked hay or rained on hay on the market that is being used for supplemental feeding or ground and delivered into the feedlots. A large portion of the dairy/horse quality alfalfa on the market is being brought down from Colorado. Some much-needed precipitation is in the forecast for Central Texas this week. According to the Texas Crop and Weather report, nearly all counties in Central and West Texas are reporting short soil moisture levels and poor rangeland and pasture conditions. Receipts at livestock auctions have picked up after the slowdown over the holiday break. Buyers are continuing to purchase cattle for wheat pasture. Winter wheat has emerged in fair condition in the Panhandle and in good condition in North Texas. However, in the Far West winter wheat is still too short for grazing.



The Texas Department of Agriculture has a Hay Hotline set up for buyers and sellers looking for hay or grazing; the number is 1-512-787-9966.

Panhandle/High Plains

Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Supreme: 275.00-300.00; Premium: 230.00-260.00; Good: 175.00-190.00; Utility 130.00.

Small bales: Delivered: Premium: 260.00-275.00, 8.00-9.00 per bale.

Ground Alfalfa: Delivered to feedlots: Avg 175.00-205.00.

Calf 215.00-218.00.

Coastal Bermuda: Large Bales: Delivered: Premium: 160.00- 180.00

Sorghum: Large Bales: Delivered: Good: 115.00-125.00.

CRP: Large Bales: Delivered: 85.00-95.00.

Oat: Large Bales: Delivered: 160.00.

Cotton Burrs: Delivered: 95.00-105.00.

Far West Texas/Trans Pecos

Alfalfa: Small Squares: Delivered local or FOB: Premium to Supreme:290.00-330.00, 10.00-11.00 per bale.

Large Squares: FOB: Premium to Supreme: 250.00-265.00.

Triticale: Large Rounds: FOB: 65.00 per roll.

North, Central, and East Texas

Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme: 255.00-270.00.

Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Premium: 260.00-330.00, 8.00-10.00 per bale; Good: 200.00-260.00, 6.00-10.00 per bale.

Large Rounds: FOB: Good to Premium: 120.00-140.00, 60.00-70.00 per roll.

South Texas

Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Good to Premium: 260.00-330.00, 8.00-10.00 per bale; Fair to Good:165.00-260.00, 5.00-8.00 per bale.

Large Rounds: FOB and delivered locally: Good to Premium: 120.00-160.00, 60-80.00 per roll; Fair or Grass Mix: 100.00-110.00, 50.00-55.00 per roll.

Hay Quality Designation’s physical descriptions

-Supreme: Very early maturity, pre bloom, soft fine stemmed, extra leafy. Factors indicative of very high nutritive content. Hay is excellent color and free of damage.

-Premium: Early maturity, i.e., pre-bloom in legumes and pre head in grass hays, extra leafy and fine stemmed-factors indicative of a high nutritive content. Hay is green and free of damage.

-Good: Early to average maturity, i.e., early to mid-bloom in legumes and early head in grass hays, leafy, fine to medium stemmed, free of damage other than slight discoloration.

-Fair: Late maturity, i.e., mid to late-bloom in legumes, head-in grass hays, moderate or below leaf content, and generally coarse stemmed. Hay may show light damage.

-Utility: Hay in very late maturity, such as mature seed pods in legumes or mature head in grass hays, coarse stemmed. This category could include hay discounted due to excessive damage and heavy weed content or mold. Defects will be identified in market reports when using this category.