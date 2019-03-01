Texas Fence Removal Statute

Tiffany Dowell Lashmet is an Assistant Professor and Extension Specialist in Agricultural Law with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. She focuses her work on legal issues affecting Texas agricultural producers and landowners including agricultural leases, water law, oil and gas law, eminent domain, easements, and landowner liability. You can find the Texas Agriculture Law Blog, the “Ag Law in the Field” podcast, resources, and other information at agrilife.org/texasaglaw .

Did you know there is a Texas statute that provides requirements for a landowner seeking to remove certain fences on his or her own property? The “Removal of Adjoining Fences” statute, Texas Agriculture Code Sections 143.121-.123, was passed in 1981 and governs this issue. Although there have been no reported Texas decisions applying this statute, it is on the books and landowners should be aware of its requirements. You do not want to be caught by surprise!

Under this statute, a person may not remove a fence that is a separating or dividing fence in which the person is a joint owner or that is attached to a fence owned or controlled by another person, absent mutual agreement between the parties. If a person wishes to remove his or her fence that is attached to a fence owned either wholly or partially be another person, the party seeking removal must give written notice to the owner of the attached fence six months prior to removal.

Similarly, if a person owns a fence wholly on his or her property, he or she may require the owner of an attached fence to disconnect the attached fence after providing written notice six months before the required disconnection.

The removal of a fence without complying with these requirements can result in both civil damages for the value of the fence at the time of removal or criminal prosecution for criminal mischief or reckless damage or destruction.

Unfortunately, knowing who owns or partially owns an old fence can be difficult to determine.