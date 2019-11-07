Texas farm and ranch families honored at annual Family Land Heritage Ceremony

Source: Texas Department of Agriculture

In a celebration of agriculture and family heritage, 58 farms and ranches spanning 38 Texas counties were honored at the 44th Annual Family Land Heritage (FLH) ceremony at the State Capitol on Oct. 30, 2019. The ceremony, held in the historic House Chamber, recognizes Texas families who have kept their farms and ranches in continuous agricultural production for 100 years or more.

“Every Texan living today owes a debt of gratitude to the generations of Texas farmers and ranchers who have kept our agricultural heritage alive,” Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said. “Today, we honor these hard-working men and women and their families as the true heroes of Texas agriculture. For a century or more, these families have raised the livestock, plowed the land and harvested the crops that make the Lone Star State what it is today. It is because of them that Texas is the last best place. May God continue to bless them and the wonderful legacy they leave behind.”

Among the families honored were seven who represent properties that have been in continuous agricultural production for 150 years or more, including:

Cooke Farms in Ellis County (Founded 1856)

Albrecht Ranch in Goliad County (Founded 1868)

BJR Cattle Company in Goliad County (Founded 1868)

F. Wayne Albrecht Ranch in Goliad County (Founded 1868)

Callender Ranch in Grimes County (Founded 1835)

Schumacher Ranch in Kerr County (Founded 1864)

Reuben & Doris Geistweidt Ranch in Mason County (Founded 1866)

With the generous support of sponsors, no taxpayer dollars were used for the Family Land Heritage event. Sponsors include:

The Scotts Company

Capital Farm Credit

Earthmoving Contractors Association

McCoy’s Building Supply

Texas and Southwest Cattle Raisers Association

Texas Farm Bureau

AgWorkers Insurance

Texas Poultry Federation

Ranching Heritage Association

South Texans’ Property Rights Association

Texas Corn Producers

Texas Cotton Producers, Inc.

TFP Nutrition

Austin County Historical Commission

Blue Bell

Freytag’s Florist