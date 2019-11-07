Texas farm and ranch families honored at annual Family Land Heritage Ceremony
Source: Texas Department of Agriculture
In a celebration of agriculture and family heritage, 58 farms and ranches spanning 38 Texas counties were honored at the 44th Annual Family Land Heritage (FLH) ceremony at the State Capitol on Oct. 30, 2019. The ceremony, held in the historic House Chamber, recognizes Texas families who have kept their farms and ranches in continuous agricultural production for 100 years or more.
“Every Texan living today owes a debt of gratitude to the generations of Texas farmers and ranchers who have kept our agricultural heritage alive,” Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said. “Today, we honor these hard-working men and women and their families as the true heroes of Texas agriculture. For a century or more, these families have raised the livestock, plowed the land and harvested the crops that make the Lone Star State what it is today. It is because of them that Texas is the last best place. May God continue to bless them and the wonderful legacy they leave behind.”
Among the families honored were seven who represent properties that have been in continuous agricultural production for 150 years or more, including:
Cooke Farms in Ellis County (Founded 1856)
Albrecht Ranch in Goliad County (Founded 1868)
BJR Cattle Company in Goliad County (Founded 1868)
F. Wayne Albrecht Ranch in Goliad County (Founded 1868)
Callender Ranch in Grimes County (Founded 1835)
Schumacher Ranch in Kerr County (Founded 1864)
Reuben & Doris Geistweidt Ranch in Mason County (Founded 1866)
With the generous support of sponsors, no taxpayer dollars were used for the Family Land Heritage event. Sponsors include:
The Scotts Company
Capital Farm Credit
Earthmoving Contractors Association
McCoy’s Building Supply
Texas and Southwest Cattle Raisers Association
Texas Farm Bureau
AgWorkers Insurance
Texas Poultry Federation
Ranching Heritage Association
South Texans’ Property Rights Association
Texas Corn Producers
Texas Cotton Producers, Inc.
TFP Nutrition
Austin County Historical Commission
Blue Bell
Freytag’s Florist
For updated lists and maps of this year’s properties, please visit the Family Land Heritage page.
For those interested in applying for recognition in the 2020 Family Land Heritage program, please contact the Texas Department of Agriculture or visit www.texasagriculture.gov.