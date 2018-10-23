Texas Crop Progress and Condition weekly summary for Oct. 15-21, 2018

According to the USDA-NASS Texas Crop Progress and Condition weekly summary, cool and wet weather was experienced across the state. Freezing temperatures were reported in the Northern High Plains. Rainfall received in areas of the Edwards Plateau, South Central Texas, the Blacklands and East Texas, ranged between 3 and 8 inches. The rest of the state received between 0.5 and 3 inches of rain. There were 2.5 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Wet conditions across many areas of the state kept small grains producers from seeding remaining fields. Producers in areas of the Low Plains, the Cross Timbers and the Blacklands considered replanting winter wheat due to excess moisture.

Row Crops: Cotton conditions in the High Plains were declining. Producers across the state were waiting for dryer conditions to begin harvest. Peanut harvest in the Northern Low Plains and the Cross Timbers, as well as soybean harvest in the Blacklands have been halted due to the rainy conditions.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Lack of accessibility and fungi pressure threatened late season vegetable production in the Edwards Plateau. Planting of vegetables continued in South Texas and the Lower Valley where weather conditions allowed. Sugarcane and citrus harvest was underway in the Lower Valley.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Cold and wet weather decreased health conditions of cattle in the Northern Low Plains and the Cross Timbers. Parasites were reported in the Edwards Plateau. Pasture and range condition was rated 73 percent good to fair.

Click or tap here to download the full report.(4-page PDF)