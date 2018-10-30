Texas Crop Progress and Condition Summary, Oct. 22-28, 2018

According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) Southern Plains Regional Field Office, lightly warmer temperatures were experienced across Texas last week. Precipitation ranged between 0.5 and 2 inches, with isolated areas in the Upper Coast getting upwards of 5 inches. There were 3.6 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Winter wheat was emerging in the Northern High Plains. Excessive rains caused some producers to consider reseeding fields in areas where erosion and drowning had caused poor stand potential. Winter wheat seedings remained at a standstill due to wet conditions in the Cross Timbers, the Blacklands, East Texas, the Edwards Plateau and South Texas. Drier conditions in the Lower Valley enabled wheat seeding to progress.

Row Crops: Some producers began harvesting cotton in the Northern Plains, while others in the Northern Low Plains and the Southern High Plains were spraying defoliant. Cotton, soybeans and sorghum harvest continued to be delayed in some areas of the state due to wet field conditions. Peanut digging had started in areas of South Texas.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Pecan harvest was nearing completion in South Texas, but producers in the Cross Timbers, the Trans-Pecos, the Edwards Plateau and areas of South Central Texas were waiting for drier conditions to start harvest. Spinach and cabbage planting continued in South Texas.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: There were some cattle losses in the Cross Timbers due to weather exposure. Cattle in the rest of the state were in good condition. Horn fly populations were on the rise in South Texas. Pasture and range condition was rated 73 percent good to fair.

