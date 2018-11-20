Texas Crop Progress and Condition Summary, Nov. 12-18, 2018

United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS)

Southern Plains Regional Field Office

Weekly Summary for Nov. 12-18, 2018

Released: Nov. 19, 2018

A frost early in the week affected areas of the Plains and the Cross Timbers. The first significant snow storm was experienced in areas of the High Plains. The rest of the week remained cool and dry in most areas of the state. Areas of East Texas and South Central Texas received between 0.2 and 2 inches of rain, while the rest of the state received only trace amounts of precipitation. There were 4.7 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Producers in the Northern High Plains were waiting for better conditions to continue wheat seedings, while seeding resumed in the Low Plains. Small grain seedings continued in the Edwards Plateau, South Central Texas, and South Texas.

Row Crops: Cotton harvest in the Northern High Plains was set back by snow early in the week, but continued

in the Southern High Plains, the Low Plains, the Cross Timbers, the Trans-Pecos and the Edwards Plateau. Producers were concerned with possible toxicity levels in sorghum due to last week’s freeze in the Cross Timbers. Peanut harvest progressed in South Texas.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Pecan harvest was ongoing in the Cross Timbers. Spinach was making

good progress in South Texas. Spinach and cabbage harvest was expected to start in the next few weeks. Sugarcane, citrus and vegetable harvest continued in the Lower Valley.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Cattle and livestock were mostly rated in good condition. Producers in the Northern High Plains, the Southern Low Plains, the Cross Timbers, Blacklands and North East Texas were providing supplementing feed to cattle. Pasture and range condition was rated 76 percent good to fair.

Download the full report at https://www.nass.usda.gov/Statistics_by_State/Texas/Publications/Crop_Progress_&_Condition/tx-cw-11-18-2018.pdf.