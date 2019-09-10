Texas Crop Progress and Condition, Sept. 9, 2019

Source: USDA NASS

Hot and dry conditions continued throughout Texas last week. Precipitation in South Texas and the Lower Valley ranged from 1 inch up to 4 inches and areas of the Trans-Pecos, the Southern Low Plains and the Northern High Plains received upwards of 2 inches. However, the rest of the state received little to no precipitation. There were 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Some producers seeded oats in South Texas, while preparations for small grains seedings continued in the Plains, the Cross Timbers and the Blacklands.

Row Crops: Producers were irrigating cotton in the Plains, while dryland cotton in this area remained in mostly poor condition. Cotton harvest continued in South Texas, the Lower Valley, the Upper Coast and the Coastal Bend. Late planted cotton and sorghum were being irrigated in the Northern High Plains. Rice harvest continued in some areas of the Upper Coast.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Vegetable field preparation activities were underway in South Texas. Pecan orchards were in mostly good condition across the state.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Livestock condition remained mostly rated fair to good across the state. The use of supplemental feed increased throughout many parts of the state due to lack of grazing. The decline of range and pasture condition continued in many areas of the state. There were some reports of wildfires in the Low Plains and the Southern High Plains.

