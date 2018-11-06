Texas Crop Progress and Condition, Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 2018

Last week’s highest concentration of rainfall was reported in East Texas, the Upper Coast, areas of the Blacklands, and South Central Texas. Totals ranged from 2 to 3 inches, with isolated areas getting upwards of 5 inches. Precipitation in the rest of the state ranged from trace amounts to 1.5 inches. There were 4.6 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Winter wheat seeding was active in the Northern High Plains, South Texas, areas of the Southern Low Plains and areas of the Edwards Plateau. Oats seeding was ongoing in South Texas. Wheat and oats conditions improved across many parts of the state thanks to the recent rains.

Row Crops: Producers in the High Plains, South East Texas and South Texas were able to resume cotton harvest. However, top soil moisture and mid-week rains further delayed harvest in many other parts of the state. Producers in the Northern High Plains were able to complete soybean harvest, while sorghum and corn harvest were in full swing. Harvest of peanuts progressed in South Texas.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Moisture continued to delay pecan harvest in the Edwards Plateau and areas of South Central Texas. Spinach planting was ongoing in South Texas, while harvest of watermelons and cantaloupes reached completion. Sugarcane, citrus and vegetable harvest continued in the Lower Valley.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Cattle were mostly rated in good condition. Producers looking for spring lambs and kids were managing sheep and goat herds in preparation for breeding season. Pasture and range condition was rated 73 percent good to fair.

Click or tap here to read the full report (4-page PDF download)