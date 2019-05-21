Texas Crop Progress and Condition, May 13-19, 2019

Source: USDA Market News | May 20, 2019

The weather during the past week was mostly dryer across the state than the week prior. Precipitation in the Southern Low Plains, the Cross Timbers, the Blacklands, East Texas, South Central Texas and the Edwards Plateau ranged from only trace amounts to 3 inches, with isolated areas in South East Texas getting upwards of 6 inches. Rainfall in the rest of the state ranged from trace amounts to 2 inches. There were 5.4 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Wheat was progressing in the Plains and changing colors in the Cross Timbers. Wheat harvest was active in South Texas and areas of South Central Texas, but only a few producers had begun combining in the Blacklands. Wheat was drying down in the Edwards Plateau.

Row Crops: Producers in the High Plains, the Southern Low Plains, the Blacklands and the Edwards Plateau were planting cotton, where conditions allowed. Cotton was starting to square in the Coastal Bend and South Texas. Some corn fields were lost due to hail in the Edwards Plateau and were replanted with cotton. Producers resumed corn planting in the Northern High Plains. Corn and sorghum development was progressing in the Blacklands, the Coastal Bend and South Texas, but were growing slower than normal in the Edwards Plateau due to cooler and cloudy weather. Planting of peanuts was underway in South Texas.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Pecan nut casebearer damage was reported in areas of South Central Texas where producers were unable to spray. Previous week’s heavy rains and flooded fields resulted in loss of vegetables in areas of North East Texas. Potato, onion and cabbage harvests were in full swing in South Texas, while all other vegetables were reported in good condition.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Sheep producers were weaning and selling lambs in the Northern Low Plains. Livestock condition remained mostly good to fair across the state, with little to no feed supplementation. Pasture and range condition continued to be rated mostly good to fair.

Click or tap here to read the full report.