Texas Cattle Raisers Commend Proposal to Repeal Harsh 2015 Clean Water Rule

FORT WORTH, Texas — In response to an announcement that Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt signed a notice to repeal the so-called Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule, Richard Thorpe, president of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA), issued the following statement:

“The WOTUS rule was a misguided attempt to control private lands under the guise of clean water. Since 2015, when the rule was implemented, ranchers and private property advocates nation-wide have fought to maintain their rights in the face of this overly burdensome federal regulation. We applaud the EPA’s action to ensure ranchers can continue to provide America with a safe and affordable food supply.”

###

TSCRA is a 140-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, but throughout the Southwest.