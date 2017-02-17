Texas Cattle Raisers Applaud Pruitt Confirmation

For Immediate Release:

Feb. 17, 2017

AUSTIN —Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) president Richard Thorpe issued the following statement in response to the confirmation of Scott Pruitt as the next administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“The EPA has long been an agency in need of cultural and regulatory reform to ensure it protects all Americans, in all professions and in all regions of the country. I applaud the Senate’s confirmation of Scott Pruitt as the next administrator of the EPA. His record and experience as Oklahoma’s Attorney General gives me great confidence that he is the right person to lead the EPA to a new era of common sense regulation.

“TSCRA represents more than 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production. Ranchers rely on the land for their livelihoods and are among the very best stewards of our natural resources. We look forward to working with Mr. Pruitt to continue our long tradition of caring for our lands.”

TSCRA is a 140-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, but throughout the Southwest.

