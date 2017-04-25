Texas Cattle Raisers Applaud Confirmation of Gov. Perdue

AUSTIN — Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association president Richard Thorpe issued the following statement in response to the confirmation of Gov. Sonny Perdue as the next Secretary of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA):

“On behalf of Texas’ cattle raisers and ranchers, I am pleased to welcome Secretary Perdue to his new post. His knowledge and experience within the agriculture industry, combined with his record of success as the governor of Georgia give me great confidence that he is the right person to lead USDA. We look forward to working with Secretary Perdue to ensure a bright future for Texas cattle raisers.”

###

TSCRA is a 140-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, but throughout the Southwest.

For more TSCRA news releases, visit tscra.org.