Texas Cattle Raisers Applaud Agreement to Allow U.S. Beef in China

FORT WORTH — In response to the White House announcement of an agreement to restore U.S. beef access to China, Richard Thorpe, president of Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA), issued the following statement:

“International trade is absolutely vital for the continued success of Texas’ cattle raisers, as the existence of those foreign markets adds almost $300 to each head of cattle sold domestically. I applaud President Trump and his administration for their success in restoring our access to the Chinese market, which will benefit the hard-working Texas ranchers who dedicate their lives to producing a safe and wholesome beef supply.”

