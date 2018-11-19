Texas Cattle Feeders Association elects new leaders

The Texas Cattle Feeders Association elected a new slate of leaders during their annual convention last week in San Antonio. Levi Berry of Happy will serve as chairman of the board; Paul Defoor of Amarillo as chairman-elect; and Scott Anderson of Guymon, Okla., as vice chairman.

Members elected to one-year terms on the board of directors are Cee Arnett, Farwell; Levi Berry, Happy; Michael Bezner, Dalhart; Joe Richards, Hereford; Brad Stout, Amarillo; and Dwayne Thompson, Dumas. Members elected for two-year terms are Paul Defoor, Amarillo; Charles E. “Shuck” Donnell, Muleshoe; Robby Kirkland, Vega; Gene Lowrey, Dalhart; Steve Olson, Hereford; and Jim Simpson, Canyon Members elected to three-year terms are Scott Anderson, Guymon, Okla.; Harper Hesse, Uvalde; Cade Morris, Salado; Charlie Risinger, Terrell; Craig Scarmardo, Caldwell; and Sam Stevenson, Muleshoe.

For more information, visit www.tcfa.org.