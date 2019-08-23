Texas and Oklahoma Weekly Hay Summary, 8-23-19

Weekly Texas Hay Report, 8-23-19

Compared to last report, hay trades were mostly steady to firm on small square bales of premium quality hay. Grinding quality hay was 10.00 to 15.00 lower, as feeding breakevens continue to tighten. Trade activity was moderate to good. Hay production continued with most producers finishing their second cutting in north and east Texas. Prices for hay and pellets quoted per ton except where noted.

The Texas Department of Agriculture has a Hay Hotline set up for buyers and sellers looking for hay or grazing; the number is 1-512-787-9966.

Panhandle/High Plains

Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme: 240.00- 255.00. Small bales: Delivered: Premium: 264.00-272.00, 8.00-8.25 per bale. Ground Alfalfa: Delivered to feedlots: Avg 160.00-175.00. Calf 220.00-225.00. Coastal Bermuda: Large Bales: Delivered: Premium to Supreme: 165.00-200.00. Small Bales: 264.00,8.00 per bale Wheat: Large Bales: Delivered: Beardless 145.00-200.00. Rained on 95.00-125.00. Sorghum: Large Bales: Delivered: 150.00-155.00. Bluestem: Large Bales: Delivered: 100.00.

Far West Texas/Trans Pecos

Alfalfa: Small Squares: Delivered local or FOB: Premium to Supreme 290.00-330.00, 10.00-11.00 per bale. Large Squares: FOB: Premium to Supreme 250.00-260.00; Good to Premium 230.00-245.00.

North, Central, and East Texas

Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme 255.00- 260.00. Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Good to Premium 8.00-10.00 per bale. Large Rounds: FOB: Good to Premium 65.00-75.00 per roll.

South Texas

Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Good to Premium 8.00-10.00 per bale; Fair to Good 5.00-8.00 per bale. Large Rounds: FOB and delivered locally: Good to Premium 120.00- 160.00, 60-80.00 per roll; Fair or Grass mix 100.00-110.00, 50.00- 55.00 per roll.

Hay Quality Designation’s physical descriptions

-Supreme: Very early maturity, pre bloom, soft fine stemmed, extra leafy. Factors indicative of very high nutritive content. Hay is excellent color and free of damage.

-Premium: Early maturity, i.e., pre-bloom in legumes and pre head in grass hays, extra leafy and fine stemmed-factors indicative of a high nutritive content. Hay is green and free of damage.

-Good: Early to average maturity, i.e., early to mid-bloom in legumes and early head in grass hays, leafy, fine to medium stemmed, free of damage other than slight discoloration.

-Fair: Late maturity, i.e., mid to late-bloom in legumes, head-in grass hays, moderate or below leaf content, and generally coarse stemmed. Hay may show light damage.

-Utility: Hay in very late maturity, such as mature seed pods in legumes or mature head in grass hays, coarse stemmed. This category could include hay discounted due to excessive damage and heavy weed content or mold. Defects will be identified in market reports when using this category.

Oklahoma Hay Market Report, 8-22-19

Alfalfa and hay movement very limited this week. Not enough trades for an adequate market trend. Blister beetles continue to be an issue this week for producers and have been limiting the hay they move. Demand for hay and alfalfa continues to be sluggish for dairies. Scattered thunderstorms and rain are making their way across the state this week and expected through Saturday.

Market News continues to maintain an online hay directory for both in- state and out-of-state hay producers. The directories are on the ODAFF homepage at www.oda.state.ok.us. Producers wishing to list hay are encouraged to call at 1-405-232-5425 or email OklahomaCity.LPGMN@usda.gov.

Alfalfa Central Oklahoma: No trades reported.

Eastern Oklahoma: No trades reported.

Western Oklahoma: No trades reported.

Grass Hay Central Oklahoma: Good quality 65.00-70.00 per bale; 9.00 per small square bale.

Western Oklahoma: No sales confirmed.

Eastern Oklahoma: No sales confirmed.

Prices are dollars per ton and FOB unless otherwise noted.

Source: Oklahoma Dept of AG-USDA Market News, Oklahoma City, OK Telephone (405)232-5425 Market Recording 405-621-5533 Internet: http://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreport/ok_gr310.txt