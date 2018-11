Texas Ag Law Blog: Mineral owner’s implied right to use the surface

One of the most surprising pieces of Texas oil and gas law may be the dominant estate rule. What does this rule mean and how does it impact surface and mineral owners in the state? Tiffany Dowell Lashmet, assistant professor and Extension specialist in agricultural Law with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, covers the topic in the latest Texas Ag Law Blog post. Read more…