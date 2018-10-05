Texans reminded to exercise caution when registering to vote

Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos issued the following statement and guidance Thursday to Texas voters regarding voter registration websites that purport to assist voters in registering to vote online in the State of Texas:



“We remind all eligible Texas voters that online voter registration is not available in the State of Texas. Any web site that misleadingly claims to assist voters in registering to vote online by simply submitting a digital signature is not authorized to do so. All Texas voters should be extremely cautious when handing over personal and sensitive information to any unknown third party. I urge voters to always visit

VoteTexas.gov for accurate information about registering to vote and voting in Texas. My office is committed to ensuring all Texans understand proper and legal procedures for registering to vote, and that all Texans who are eligible have the opportunity to submit valid registrations ahead of next week’s October 9 deadline.”



To verify your registration status, voters can visit the Texas Secretary of State’s “Am I Registered?” tool.



Eligible Texans who are not already registered to vote may complete and print a voter registration application here, request an application from their county elections administrator, or obtain a voter registration application from, for example, a nearby public library. Once completed and signed, eligible Texas voters should submit the application to the county voter registrar in their county of residence. Completed voter registration applications must be postmarked by October 9th, 2018 in order to be accepted.



For a registration submitted to the county voter registrar by fax, a hard copy of the registration application must be received by the registrar within four business days after the faxed application is received.



If you have moved to a new address within the same county or have changed your name while remaining in the same county as your current registration, you can update your information online.



Texas voters who have been affected or displaced by Hurricane Harvey can learn more about voting issues for Texas Harvey evacuees here.



For more information regarding voter registration, polling locations, and identification requirements for voting, visit www.votetexas.gov.



