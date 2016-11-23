TSCRA NEWS RELEASE: Three Creek County Men Arrested for Knowingly Concealing Stolen Property

For Immediate Release: Nov. 23, 2016

Contact: Laramie Adams – Cell: 512-922-7328 Bristow, Okla. – Three Creek County men were arrested Friday and charged with knowingly concealing stolen property from a victim in Bristow, Okla. Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Rangers Brett Wellden and Bart Perrier conducted this investigation. Perrier received a report of a stolen bobcat skid loader and two equipment trailers from a victim in Creek County on Nov. 17. Perrier and Wellden received information about a subject by the name of “Donald” who was advertising a skid loader for sale in the area. Wellden contacted “Donald” from an undercover phone and arranged to purchase the skid loader the next day for $5,500. On Nov. 18, Wellden, while acting in an undercover capacity, met with “Donald” at a residence south of Bristow, Okla. The subject was found in possession of the skid loader reported stolen. The stolen equipment was loaded and then Creek County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Steven Rains and Creek County Deputy Sheriff Matthew White came to the location where three men were taken into custody. The stolen equipment trailers have not been located. The subjects were identified as Donald Arsheed Romar Dillard, 32, Stroud, Okla., Randy Joseph Rickel, 30, Bristow, Okla., and Ronald Dean Mixon, 55, Stroud, Okla. The suspects were arrested and transported to the Creek County Jail where they were booked in held in lieu of bond. Charges will be presented to the Creek County District Attorney’s Office for review. Perrier and Wellden would like to thank the Creek County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this case. “Ranch equipment theft is definitely a problem in Oklahoma and Texas,” said Wellden. “Through the collaboration between the local law enforcement and us, I am pleased we were able to arrest three more thieves and we will work to bring them to justice. For a photo of the suspects, click HERE. TSCRA has 30 special rangers stationed strategically throughout Texas and Oklahoma who have in-depth knowledge of the cattle industry and are trained in all facets of law enforcement. All are commissioned as Special Rangers by the Texas Department of Public Safety and/or the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. TSCRA is a 139-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,000 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 50,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, but throughout the Southwest.