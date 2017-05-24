Suspect Arrested After Cattle Stolen From 97-Year-Old Victim

LAMPASAS, Texas — Brian Andrew McBrayer, 49, was arrested last week on charges of Theft of Cattle Against an Elderly, a second-degree felony. The charges and arrest are the result of an investigation by Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers (TSCRA) Special Ranger Kenny Murchison.

In November 2016, Murchison was contacted by a 97-year-old Williamson County rancher who reported cattle missing from his property. The victim suspected his stepson, McBrayer, was involved in the theft. Murchison contacted the nearest livestock auction market, in Lampasas, and learned that the each time the suspect hauled cattle to the auction for his stepfather he also sold cattle in his own name. McBrayer, however, did not own any cattle. In all, nine head of cattle were sold by the suspect netting more than $7,500 in ill-gotten proceeds.

Murchison presented the case to a Lampasas grand jury, who decided McBrayer should be indicted. Murchison subsequently obtained an arrest warrant, and McBrayer was taken into custody on May 17, 2017 by the Texas Department of Public Safety. He was booked into the Williamson County Jail and later released on bond, awaiting trial.

“Cattle theft can never be tolerated, but it is particularly appalling when a perpetrator knowingly takes advantage of our senior citizens,” said Murchison. “I am pleased that McBrayer must now answer for his crimes.”

TSCRA and Special Ranger Murchison would like to thank all those who assisted with the case, especially Lampasas County District Attorney John Greenwood, Williamson County Sheriff’s Detective Brian Johns, fellow Special Ranger Marvin Wills and Lindsey Alexander at the Lampasas Auction Market.

