Supreme Court decides against endangered frog

The endangered dusky gopher frog lost a round at the Supreme Court Tuesday, but its fate is not yet final. In a unanimous opinion, the court overruled a federal appeals court that had designated more than 1,500 acres of forested land in Louisiana as “critical habitat” for the frog – even though no dusky gopher frogs reside there now. The Weyerhaeuser timber company challenged the designation, which it said could reduce the land’s value by up to $34 million if it cannot be developed. -USA Today Read more…