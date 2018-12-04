State of emergency declared in OK due to tornadoes, severe storms

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin has declared a state of emergency for 12 counties due to severe storms, tornadoes and straight-line winds that occurred Friday, Nov. 30.

The counties included in the governor’s declaration are Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Haskell, Johnston, Latimer, Le Flore, Muskogee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah, and Tulsa.

Under the governor’s executive order, state agencies may make emergency purchases and acquisitions needed to expedite the delivery of resources to local jurisdictions. The declaration also marks a first step toward seeking federal assistance should it be necessary.

The executive order is in effect for 30 days, and could be amended to include additional counties if needed.

Source: OK.gov

