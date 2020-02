State of Disaster declared in 22 Texas counties due to drought

Gov. Greg Abbott has declared that exceptional drought conditions continue to pose a threat of imminent disaster in Bell, Blanco, Burnet, Karnes, Kinney, Liano, Maverick, Real, Uvalde, Val Verde, Williamson, Zapata, and Zavala counties, and that the conditions also now threaten Anderson, Burleson, Cherokee, Dimmit, Freestone, Henderson, Jackson, Navarro, and Smith counties. Click or tap here to read the full declaration…